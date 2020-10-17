Laurentian Reaffirms Hold Rating for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)

Laurentian reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.29 and a 12 month high of C$5.50.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

