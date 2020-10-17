Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LMND. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

