Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth $65,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth $117,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth $227,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.