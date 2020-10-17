Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

Shares of RFX opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.66) on Wednesday. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Get Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) alerts:

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.