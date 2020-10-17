Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $386.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

