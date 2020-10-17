Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

