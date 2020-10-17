Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $177.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Lowe's Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

