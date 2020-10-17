Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

TSE:LUG opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 200,000 shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

