Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.02.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 113.48. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.19.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5650515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$351,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$783,020. Insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 over the last ninety days.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.