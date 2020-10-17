MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Critical Review

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 4.87 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -60.60 Canaan $204.35 million 1.45 N/A N/A N/A

Canaan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -11.20% 2.57% 0.67% Canaan N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 1 2 7 0 2.60 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $42.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Canaan.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Canaan on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

