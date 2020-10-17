Macy's (NYSE:M) and The Bon-Ton Stores (NYSE:BONTQ) Critical Survey

Macy's (NYSE:M) and The Bon-Ton Stores (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Macy's alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Macy's and The Bon-Ton Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy's 9 4 1 0 1.43 The Bon-Ton Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Macy's presently has a consensus price target of $8.79, suggesting a potential upside of 42.72%. Given Macy's’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macy's is more favorable than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macy's and The Bon-Ton Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy's $24.56 billion 0.08 $564.00 million $2.91 2.12 The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macy's has higher revenue and earnings than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Risk and Volatility

Macy's has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bon-Ton Stores has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Macy's shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy's shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of The Bon-Ton Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Macy's and The Bon-Ton Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy's -18.27% -4.56% -1.00% The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Macy's beats The Bon-Ton Stores on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 775 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.