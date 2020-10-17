Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $408,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $126,323,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after buying an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,131,000 after buying an additional 733,193 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

NYSE MMP opened at $36.72 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

