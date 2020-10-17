Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lessened by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $236,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $121,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $492,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

