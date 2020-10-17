Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

