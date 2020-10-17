Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Position Decreased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

