McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

