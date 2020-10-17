MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MNOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $5.37 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MediciNova by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MediciNova by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

