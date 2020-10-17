Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Chairman Omar Ishrak Sells 763 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDT opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

