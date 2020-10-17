Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in September

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,356,700 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 2,360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,783.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Melco International Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco International Development from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

