Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 2,187,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,912,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

