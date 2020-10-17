MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$5,543,881.20 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 2,132,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$5,543,881.20 ($3,959,915.14).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Christopher Mackay acquired 5,920,977 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$15,394,540.20 ($10,996,100.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.09.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

