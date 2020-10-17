MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 38,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 61,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

