Morgan Stanley Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by 85.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

