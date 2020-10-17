Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF opened at $15.84 on Wednesday.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

