Morgan Stanley Boosts Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $14.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 728,911 shares of company stock worth $9,646,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,740,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 168,908 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,176,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194,596 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

