Morgan Stanley Cuts Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $38.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 13.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

