Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by 85.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

