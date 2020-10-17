Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

