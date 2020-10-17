Morgan Stanley Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $69.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of SHAK opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -334.62 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,339.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,916 shares of company stock valued at $16,649,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

