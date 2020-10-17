Morgan Stanley Raises Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $33.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Skechers USA stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the third quarter worth about $474,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers USA by 93.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

