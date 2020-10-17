Morgan Stanley Raises Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $25.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wendys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 823,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 384,990 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Wendys by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wendys by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 102,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wendys by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

