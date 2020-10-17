Morgan Stanley Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $137.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 209.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 21,282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 54.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 111.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 155,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

