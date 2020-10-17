Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.