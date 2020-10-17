Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OMVKY opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. OMV has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

