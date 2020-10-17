Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Saipem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

