MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,935 shares of company stock worth $1,835,249 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after purchasing an additional 279,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 84,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MYR Group by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 60,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.