NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NAC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NAC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.68.

In other news, insider David Rickards acquired 53,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$49,990.98 ($35,707.84).

About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

