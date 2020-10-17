National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.46 million. Analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

