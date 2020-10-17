National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Short Interest Update

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other National news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,474.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 109,316 shares of company stock valued at $250,590. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get National alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National makes up 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 10.00% of National at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHLD opened at $1.93 on Friday. National has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $26.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $61.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.