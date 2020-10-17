New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -18.05. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.95.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$178.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.1886282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

