NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.89.

NYSE:NIO opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.78. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NIO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.0% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

