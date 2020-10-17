Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NOMD opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

