Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NWBI opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,693,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after buying an additional 114,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after buying an additional 813,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 213,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 557,111 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

