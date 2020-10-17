Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $7,499,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

