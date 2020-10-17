Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,118 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDM opened at $25.02 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.