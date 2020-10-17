Norway Savings Bank Buys Shares of 5,275 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

