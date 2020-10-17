Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $167.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.27.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

