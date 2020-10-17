Norway Savings Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 123.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 29.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 372,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 695.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 56,454 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

