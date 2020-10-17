Norway Savings Bank Has $275,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,686.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.