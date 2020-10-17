Norway Savings Bank Has $285,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,045,151,000 after purchasing an additional 292,697 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,467,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 274,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

